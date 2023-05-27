×
Tags: larry elder | donald trump | swing voters | 2024

Larry Elder: Swing Voters a Problem for Trump

By    |   Saturday, 27 May 2023 12:00 PM EDT

Conservative radio host Larry Elder, who announced a 2024 White House run last month, said former President Donald Trump's polarizing influence remains a problem for attracting swing voters.

Elder, who in the past has expressed his support for Trump, told Fox News that Republicans are "rightfully" concerned over the former president's ability to attract swing voters, especially suburban women.

They're very concerned — and I think rightfully so — that a sufficient number of swing voters, especially suburban women, would not vote for the man if he walked on water," Elder said. "In fact, if he did ... they'd say he cannot swim."

Elder said support for Trump has strained his own relationships.

"If you've lost friends because of Donald Trump — and I've lost three friends I've known for almost 40 years, two of whom I practiced law with — if you no longer can talk to coworkers at work because of Donald Trump, if you have strained relations with your family members because of Donald Trump, I submit to you ... Houston, we've got a problem."

Elder noted that he is a fan of Trump's policies.

"He has been very, very successful," the radio host said, "in implementing Republican policies. And I'm from the Republican wing of the Republican Party. And if you fear that we may get another reenact between Trump and [President Joe] Biden and fear that Biden may beat him again, you need a vehicle to push those policies; and I'm that vehicle."

Earlier, Elder said his campaign was not against Trump but against Biden and that supporters should go and donate to Elder's campaign so that he can qualify for the primary debates. "Once I do, it's game on; hold my beer."

