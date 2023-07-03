×
Tags: larry elder | donald trump | 2024 presidential race

Larry Elder Would 'Take the Call' If Offered VP Job

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 03:28 PM EDT

Conservative commentator Larry Elder told Newsweek on Monday that he would "take the call" if former President Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis offered him the spot as their running mate.

Elder, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination, told Newsweek:, "I am running for president, I'm not running for vice president, I'm not running for a cabinet position. However in the unlikely event I'm not the party nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or one of the other persons call and ask me to be vice president, I will take the call. I won't let it go to voicemail."

Elder said he's a "big fan of Donald Trump," but said that the former president is too unpopular among swing voters to win in the general election.

"Here's the problem: I believe there are so many swing voters in swing states who would not vote for the man if he walked on water," Elder said. "In fact, they would accuse him of not being able to swim. I have no idea what to do about Trump derangement syndrome — maybe someday somebody will develop a vaccine."

Elder added: "I think at some point in this long process Republican voters are doing to realize in order to win in November 2024 they're going to have to unite behind a candidate whose last name is other than Trump, but for whom a sufficient number of swing voters and swing states will vote so we can win in November 2024, and I'm making the case that I'm that person."

