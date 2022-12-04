Lara Trump Exits Fox News

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, is leaving her role as an official contributor to Fox News Channel.

The network, which is backed by Fox Corp., confirmed Saturday that Trump, who had been hired by the network in the spring of 2021, was no longer an official contributor.

"We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming," the company said in a statement.

Fox News prohibits people from being contributors to the network when they announce a run for public office as a matter of policy.

Since the former president is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, the policy bars Lara Trump from being paid for commentary, even though she is a family member and not the candidate herself.

Fox Corp. is owned by the Murdoch family, whose media outlets, which include Fox, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, have turned on the former president and have been highly critical of him as of late. The Post and Journal are published by News Corp., which is also controlled by the Murdochs.

The Murdochs, according to reports, prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the 2024 GOP nominee for president.