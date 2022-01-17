×
Tags: Coronavirus | laralogan | television | fauci | covid | 19

Lara Logan Dropped by Talent Agency Over Fauci, Nazi Comparison

News correspondent Lara Logan (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 09:23 PM

The United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed to Mediaite on Monday that Fox Nation host Lara Logan was dropped by the agency several weeks ago after she made compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on air.

Logan made the comments comparing the White House chief medical adviser to the Nazi SS officer during an appearance on Fox News’s “Prime Time” in November of last year.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci – this is what people say to me: that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan told host Pete Hegseth.

Logan hosts the show “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” on Fox News’ premium digital streaming service Fox Nation. Since her comments, which a UTA insider described as “highly offensive” and “unacceptable,” she has not appeared on the main cable network.

The Fox Nation host said she didn’t “really know” the status of her standing with the network, according to an interview with the Daily Beast.

“I’m not on their payroll,” she added. “So, I, you know, I’m not in communication with them.”

