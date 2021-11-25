Lara Trump: Liberals Want to Cancel Traditions Like Thanksgiving

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, says liberals want to destroy America's traditions and divide the country.

"You heard [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki there say, well, it's the turkey — it's about a dollar more for 20 pounds. It's a lot more than that. But it's everything, Pete. Everything costs more now. So it's not just the turkey," Trump said during an appearance on Fox News during a discussion on inflation and the cost of groceries during Thanksgiving.

"They have told us from the beginning that they want to fundamentally transform America. Well, how do you that? You have to change America from the inside-out. You have to take away our traditions.

"So it might seem a little funny and a little ridiculous. 'Oh, don't have a turkey, then people won't come over.' Last year, remember, they didn't want us to get together, so I guess we're lucky they're letting us have Thanksgiving this year.

"At really, the core of this, they want to divide Americans up. They don't want us to have any common ground. They don't want us to have any shared traditions like Thanksgiving. A lot of places last month actually did away with Halloween because they wanted to be inclusive of the people that didn't celebrate Halloween."

Americans are feeling the squeeze this holiday season and Republicans say President Joe Biden is to blame.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll published Thursday, just 36 percent of Americans approve of Biden's performance in the White House, down one percentage point from last month and a new low for the president.

Monica Crowley, a former assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury during the Trump administration, told Fox that liberals "have tried to define inflation and also try to minimize it."

"They don't really care that Americans are being squeezed by higher prices because it's all being done in the name of the fundamental transformation of the nation," she added. "So they have a broader ideological agenda here, to remake the economy, reengineer the relationship between the government, the individual, and the economy.”