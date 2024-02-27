Lara Trump Launches Bid for RNC Co-Chair

Lara Trump, GOP front-runner Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, officially kicked off her bid to be co-chair of the Republican National Committee on Tuesday, one day after chair Ronna McDaniel and her co-chair announced their resignations.

Lara Trump's kickoff also comes a day after Donald Trump-backed Michael Whatley announced his bid to replace McDaniel.

Whatley "will do an incredible job! It will be my honor to work along side him for the future of this country — I'm excited to officially announce my candidacy for co-chair of the RNC," Lara Trump posted to X. "I promise you that I will be laser-focused on election integrity, voter turn out, and ensuring every dollar spent goes towards winning!"

In addition, Lara Trump wrote a letter to the 168 RNC members, saying that she was "proud to have the endorsement of my father-in-law and 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for this position and understand the fundamental importance of this role," Politico reported.

"In the coming days, I look forward to connecting with you, the members of the RNC, and hopefully earning your vote," she wrote, according to Politico.

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump, the second son of Donald Trump.

Her announcement is the culmination of Donald Trump's plan to remake and meld the RNC with his presidential campaign and turn it over to people he trusts. As part of the revamp, he's also planning to install Chris LaCivita as chief operating officer of the RNC.

Donald Trump publicly endorsed all three in a statement on Feb. 12.

In her letter, Lara Trump touched on her vision of an "election integrity program" and doing a "deep dive through all of the RNC's existing contracts and vendor agreements, identifying what's useful and what isn't," Politico reported.

Lara Trump and Whatley are expected to easily win by majority decision when RNC elections are held March 8 in Houston, which also marks McDaniel's last day.

RNC co-chair Drew McKissick also announced his resignation on Monday.