×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | fox news | murdoch | donald trump

Lara Trump Exits Fox News

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Sunday, 04 December 2022 10:49 PM EST

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, is leaving her role as an official contributor to Fox News Channel.

The network, which is backed by Fox Corp., confirmed Saturday that Trump, who had been hired by the network in the spring of 2021, was no longer an official contributor.

"We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming," the company said in a statement.

Fox News prohibits people from being contributors to the network when they announce a run for public office as a matter of policy.

Since the former president is running for the 2024 Republican nomination, the policy bars Lara Trump from being paid for commentary, even though she is a family member and not the candidate herself.

Fox Corp. is owned by the Murdoch family, whose media outlets, which include Fox, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal, have turned on the former president and have been highly critical of him as of late. The Post and Journal are published by News Corp., which is also controlled by the Murdochs.

The Murdochs, according to reports, prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the 2024 GOP nominee for president.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, is leaving her role as an official contributor to Fox News Channel.
lara trump, fox news, murdoch, donald trump
194
2022-49-04
Sunday, 04 December 2022 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved