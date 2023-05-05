Report: Ex-Trump Staffer Now House Elections Counsel

Thomas Lane, who had once worked on the campaign staff of Donald Trump and was subpoenaed in the Department of Justice's probe into the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, is now employed by the House committee which oversees elections, Politico has reported.

The news outlet, citing information from the House Administration Committee's employment roster, said Lane is making $155,000 annually working as elections counsel. A LinkedIn profile, which Politico says belongs to him, notes his employment with the committee began in February.

Lane worked on the Trump campaign's efforts in Arizona and New Mexico, according to The Washington Post. The newspaper reported he was given the subpoena on June 22, 2022.

The Post said Lane went to work for the Republican National Committee's election efforts after leaving the Trump campaign.

Part of the report said that a video posted online in 2020 appears to show Lane giving out paperwork for electors at the Arizona Republican Party's Dec. 14, 2020, alternate elector signing ceremony.

In another video from Sept., 2021, Politico reported, he is heard saying: "I don't think there's any doubt that last year was stolen. 'Stolen' means different things to different people. On one end, it can mean the Chinese, the Russians, uh, hacked machines, or there was an influx of ballots, or fake ballots, whatever."

The video, given to Politico from the group Documented, a nonpartisan investigative watchdog, reportedly shows Lane speaking to a group of conservative grassroots organizers about the RNC's plan to have poll workers and watchers in the then-upcoming race for governor.

Meanwhile, Politico noted Lane's job for the committee would normally include helping to plan hearings, recommending witnesses, and helping to draft legislation.