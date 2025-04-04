GOP Lawmaker Asks AG Bondi to Probe The 65 Project

Attorney General Pam Bondi was urged to investigate a "radical activist group" that launched a "hyper-partisan vendetta" aimed at attorneys who represented President Donald Trump before his reelection, according to a Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, sent a letter to Bondi on Thursday to request a probe into The 65 Project.

"For years, this group has purported to promote election integrity but functions as a political vendetta machine weaponized against conservative lawyers representing President Trump," Gooden wrote in his letter. "Given this administration's commitment to ensure the integrity, impartiality, and sanctity of our legal system, the situation with radical activist groups like the 65 Project warrants immediate action."

Gooden told Bondi that The 65 Project "is believed to have targeted no less than 111 lawyers across 26 states simply for their role in [2020] post-election legal activities."

"This form of lawfare undermines the integrity of our legal system by using courts as arenas for political battles rather than justice, distorting the democratic process, and chilling the speech of all those who wish to participate in it," he wrote.

"If not held responsible, groups like the 65 Project will force lawyers into refusing cases of people with differing political views using fear tactics and endanger access to fair and effective representation — a cornerstone of a just society."

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, often a guest on Newsmax, saw The 65 Project file a bar complaint against him after he signed on to a legal challenge of Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Dershowitz, a lifelong Democrat, defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial.

"I won every case against me — but [65 Project] clearly deters lawyers from doing the right thing," Dershowitz, who beat the complaint but spent more than $100,000 to defend himself, told the Washington Examiner. "They are the most evil group of lawyers I've encountered since the days of segregation in the South in the 1950s."

Gooden said he previously wrote the American Bar Association in January 2024 to express concerns about The 65 Project.

"It has been over a year since my letter, and the ABA has still taken no action or even commented against these groups or their tactics, but they quickly labeled President Trump's security review of law firms for their troubling connections as “efforts to undermine the courts and the legal profession," Gooden wrote.

The lawmaker added that the AG should investigate The 65 Project's "unidentified donors," who could include groups receiving federal funding.

Michael Teter, 65 Project's managing director, at one time worked for the Democratic Campaign Committee in Wisconsin, where he was field director for the presidential campaign of Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass.

The group's senior adviser, Melissa Moss, was a political appointee in President Bill Clinton's Commerce Department, and communications strategist Eddie Vale was vice president of the America Bridge 21st Century PAC, which claims to be "the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, is focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping deliver Democratic victories."