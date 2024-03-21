Father of Laken Riley to Georgia Gov: "Deport Criminal Illegals'

The father of Laken Riley, the Georgia college student who was murdered last month, called on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to officially declare an "invasion to detain and deport criminal illegals," while speaking before the state Senate this week.

Riley was murdered while jogging last month on campus at the University of Georgia, according to law enforcement. A Venezuelan national named Jose Antonio Ibarra, who reportedly entered the U.S. illegally, was charged with felony murder as well as false imprisonment and kidnapping.

"I stand before you a heartbroken man," Jason Riley said during his remarks before the Georgia state Senate on Wednesday, where he was presented with a resolution that honors Laken Riley. "Part of my purpose has been taken. God gave me a beautiful daughter to father, protect, provide for, and nurture. A man with an evil heart stole her life. He was in this country and in this state illegally."

Jason Riley said legislators should "do more to protect us."

"My vision for every senator in this chamber is that you protect citizens from this illegal invasion," he said. "Please recognize over a million illegal aliens are in this state and making families nervous."

Riley's remarks come a few days after he criticized politicians for "using" his daughter's murder to drum up support from voters.

"I think it's being used politically to get those votes," Riley said on NBC's "TODAY" show on Monday.

"It makes me angry. I feel like they're just using my daughter's name for that," he added. "And she was much better than that, and she should be raised up for the person that she is. She was an angel."