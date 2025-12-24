WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: laken riley act | dhs | ice | arrests

Laken Riley Act Drives Surge in ICE Arrests Nationwide

By    |   Wednesday, 24 December 2025 04:20 PM EST

The Department of Homeland Security says more than 17,500 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested and detained nationwide under enforcement of the Laken Riley Act, a law that mandates federal detention of noncitizens accused or convicted of specified crimes.

DHS said the arrests focused on illegal aliens charged with or convicted of offenses including theft, burglary, assault on law enforcement officers, and crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The Laken Riley Act was the first piece of legislation signed by President Donald Trump in his current term.

It's named after Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal alien later identified as a member of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

DHS said the suspect had been arrested and released into the U.S., then arrested again and released during the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, before killing Riley.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the conclusion of Operation Angel's Honor, a 14-day nationwide enforcement effort launched in Riley's name.

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 1,030 criminal illegal aliens during the operation.

"In honor of Laken Riley, ICE launched Operation Angel's Honor, in the last two weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act," Noem said.

She said the administration is prioritizing arrests and removals of violent offenders and those accused of serious crimes.

The law also includes a provision letting states sue the federal government over certain immigration enforcement decisions or alleged failures.

States may seek injunctive relief if they can show harm, including financial damage exceeding $100, tied to actions such as releasing a noncitizen from custody, failing to inspect those seeking admission, improperly granting immigration parole, or failing to detain those ordered removed.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Homeland Security says that more than 17,500 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested and detained nationwide under enforcement of the Laken Riley Act, a law that mandates federal detention of noncitizens accused or convicted of specified crimes.
laken riley act, dhs, ice, arrests
299
2025-20-24
Wednesday, 24 December 2025 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved