Laken Riley Act Drives Surge in ICE Arrests Nationwide

The Department of Homeland Security says more than 17,500 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested and detained nationwide under enforcement of the Laken Riley Act, a law that mandates federal detention of noncitizens accused or convicted of specified crimes.

DHS said the arrests focused on illegal aliens charged with or convicted of offenses including theft, burglary, assault on law enforcement officers, and crimes resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

The Laken Riley Act was the first piece of legislation signed by President Donald Trump in his current term.

It's named after Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student who was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal alien later identified as a member of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

DHS said the suspect had been arrested and released into the U.S., then arrested again and released during the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, before killing Riley.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the conclusion of Operation Angel's Honor, a 14-day nationwide enforcement effort launched in Riley's name.

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 1,030 criminal illegal aliens during the operation.

"In honor of Laken Riley, ICE launched Operation Angel's Honor, in the last two weeks alone arresting more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens under the authority of the Laken Riley Act," Noem said.

She said the administration is prioritizing arrests and removals of violent offenders and those accused of serious crimes.

The law also includes a provision letting states sue the federal government over certain immigration enforcement decisions or alleged failures.

States may seek injunctive relief if they can show harm, including financial damage exceeding $100, tied to actions such as releasing a noncitizen from custody, failing to inspect those seeking admission, improperly granting immigration parole, or failing to detain those ordered removed.