Arizona's Kari Lake: 'I'm Still in This Fight'

Republican Kari Lake put together a legal team and is planning to contest her loss in the gubernatorial race to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

Lake made her comments in a video posted to her Twitter account on Thursday.

"I wanted to reach out to you to let you know that I am still in this fight with you," she said. "For two years, I've been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we've been saying. Well, we called for Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago.

"They ridiculed us. It turns out we were right. The fox was guarding the hen house, and because of that, voters have been disenfranchised when we raise concerns.

"On Election Day, nearly half of all polling locations had problems. … What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable. Tens of thousands of Maricopa County voters were disenfranchised. Now I'm busy here collecting evidence and data. Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week.

"I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs. My resolve to fight for you is higher than ever.

"This fight to save our republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona. And I love you, America.”

Lake, an ally of former President Donald Trump, lost to Hobbs by less than 1 percentage point.

Hobbs received 50.34% of the vote versus 49.66% for Republican Kari Lake, according to Newsmax's numbers..

Hobbs waged a campaign warning that Lake, a former television news anchor, would be an agent of chaos.