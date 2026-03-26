LaGuardia Crash Renews Runway Safety Concerns

Concerns about runway safety at U.S. airports have persisted for years, driven by near-misses and high-profile incidents that have raised alarms among aviation experts and regulators.

LaGuardia Airport in New York, where a plane collided with a fire truck Sunday, had not been widely viewed as a major trouble spot, according to federal data and aviation specialists who spoke with The New York Times.

The crash, which remains under investigation, has renewed scrutiny of safety procedures at one of the nation's busiest airports.

Early information indicates the collision occurred on an active runway, a scenario experts say is rare but can be particularly dangerous.

The Air Canada Express jet, carrying more than 70 passengers, collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia. The pilot and co-pilot were killed.

The fire truck was crossing the tarmac just before midnight after receiving permission to check on another plane that had aborted takeoff.

Before the collision, an air traffic controller could be heard on airport communications urgently telling the fire truck to stop.

Historically, LaGuardia has not ranked among airports with the highest number of runway incursions, which involve unauthorized aircraft, vehicles, or people on a runway.

Federal Aviation Administration figures show that such incidents occur nationwide but are more often associated with airports that have complex runway layouts or heavy traffic congestion.

"As far as the runway safety areas, I wouldn't characterize LaGuardia as any better or any worse than a whole lot of other airports," said John Cox, an aviation safety consultant who spoke with the Times.

Still, the collision highlights vulnerabilities in airport ground operations.

Experts say even airports with strong safety records are not immune to human error, communication breakdowns, or unexpected equipment movement.

Runway incidents often involve a number of factors rather than a single point of failure.

Concerns about congestion at LaGuardia have also been raised by pilots.

In June, one airline captain wrote that crews were accustomed to "making it work even when we know we're going to need something."

The captain added that pilots were often unable to make requests "because it's so busy, or even if we do, they can't give it to us."

The aviation industry has invested heavily in technology to reduce these risks, including advanced surface radar systems and improved cockpit alerts.

Air traffic controllers also undergo extensive training to manage ground traffic safely, particularly in high-density areas such as New York City.

Transportation officials emphasize that air travel remains one of the safest forms of transportation.

Investigators are expected to examine whether procedural lapses, miscommunication, or other factors contributed to the crash.