×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: labor department | investigation | warehouse | collapse

Labor Official: Probe Launched of Amazon Illinois Warehouse Collapse

Labor Official: Probe Launched of Amazon Illinois Warehouse Collapse
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse.  (Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Monday, 13 December 2021 02:36 PM

An investigation into an Amazon.com building collapse in Illinois on Friday night has been opened by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations of workplace safety and or health regulations are found, Scott Allen, a U.S. Department of Labor regional director for public affairs, said via email. He added that compliance officers have been on site since Saturday.

Six workers were killed when the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, buckled under the force of the devastating storm, police said. A barrage of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles (322 km).

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Weather Service said a tornado hit the area between 8:28 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. local time on Friday, intensifying rapidly as it struck the Amazon warehouse. With estimated peak winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph), the force was so severe that the roof was ripped off and 11-inch (28-cm) thick concrete walls longer than football fields fell in on themselves.

At least 45 Amazon employees made it out safely. Authorities had given up hope of finding more survivors as they shifted from rescue to recovery efforts that were expected to last days.

The company has three facilities in Edwardsville: the delivery station hit by the storm as well as a fulfillment center and a sorting station. The delivery station opened in July 2020 to prepare orders for last-mile delivery to customers.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An investigation into an Amazon.com building collapse in Illinois on Friday night has been opened by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an official at the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
labor department, investigation, warehouse, collapse
281
2021-36-13
Monday, 13 December 2021 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved