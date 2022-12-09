Rep. Gallego Rips Sinema for Party Switch

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., chided Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., for "putting her own interest" over those of Arizona voters after she left the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.

"Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear — they want leaders who put the people of Arizona first. We need Senators who will put Arizonans ahead of big drug companies and Wall Street bankers," said Gallego, considered a potential challenger to Sinema in 2024.

"Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans. And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won't back down in the face of struggle. Unfortunately, Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans."

The Arizona Democratic Party also criticized Sinema in a statement: "Sinema has fallen dramatically short" when it comes to protecting voting rights and holding corporations accountable.

"Senator Sinema may now be registered as an Independent, but she has shown she answers to corporations and billionaires, not Arizonans. Senator Sinema's party registration means nothing if she continues to not listen to her constituents."