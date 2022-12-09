×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kyrsten sinema | ruben gallego | arizona | democrats

Rep. Gallego Rips Sinema for Party Switch

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 09 December 2022 02:21 PM EST

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., chided Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., for "putting her own interest" over those of Arizona voters after she left the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.

"Last month, the voters of Arizona made their voices heard loud and clear — they want leaders who put the people of Arizona first. We need Senators who will put Arizonans ahead of big drug companies and Wall Street bankers," said Gallego, considered a potential challenger to Sinema in 2024.

"Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down from fighting for Arizonans. And at a time when our nation needs leadership most, Arizona deserves a voice that won't back down in the face of struggle. Unfortunately, Senator Sinema is once again putting her own interests ahead of getting things done for Arizonans."

The Arizona Democratic Party also criticized Sinema in a statement: "Sinema has fallen dramatically short" when it comes to protecting voting rights and holding corporations accountable. 

"Senator Sinema may now be registered as an Independent, but she has shown she answers to corporations and billionaires, not Arizonans. Senator Sinema's party registration means nothing if she continues to not listen to her constituents."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., chided Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., for "putting her own interest" over those of Arizona voters after she left the Democratic Party, The Hill reported.
kyrsten sinema, ruben gallego, arizona, democrats
196
2022-21-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 02:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved