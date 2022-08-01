Sinema Remains Noncommittal on Democrats' Spending Package

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., remained silent on last week's reconciliation deal hammered out between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The chamber's Democrats this week want to pass the scaled-down version of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan that unexpectedly was announced by Schumer and Manchin.

Democrats need every Senate member to support the package to pass it via reconciliation. Sinema, however, has not said whether she will back the deal, which is being called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

NBC News reported that a Sinema spokesperson on Sunday said the moderate senator had no comment on the bill, adding that "she's reviewing text and will need to see what comes out of the parliamentarian process."

The Senate parliamentarian determines whether bills comply with the chamber's strict budget rules.

Manchin, who made the rounds on the networks' Sunday talk shows, said he expected Sinema to support the new package on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations, and trimming of the federal debt.

Manchin told various news shows that Sinema will "make her own decision based on the contents."

"Kyrsten Sinema is a friend of mine, and we work very close together,” Manchin told NBC News' "Meet The Press."

"She has a tremendous amount of input in this piece of legislation. And I would like to think she would be favorable towards it, but I respect her decision."

Sinema's biggest concern with the deal likely is the limitation of the carried interest tax break, which benefits investment managers.

The Arizonian last year made clear to Democrat leaders that she opposed closing what many party members call the "carried interest loophole," according to multiple sources, NBC News reported.

The provision, which was dropped from the House-passed Build Back Better Act that stalled in the Senate, was re-added to the new bill because Manchin favors ending the tax break.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who is among some Democrats wanting to challenge Sinema in 2024, said lawmakers should vote for the bill.

"Blocking this bill that will reduce inflation and make investments in reducing climate change to protect a loophole for the ultra wealthy would not be prudent," Gallego told NBC News.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., told CNN's "State of the Union" that "it really looks to me like Joe Manchin has been taken to the cleaners."

"The corporate tax increase is going to slow down growth, probably exacerbate a recession that we're probably already in," Toomey said.