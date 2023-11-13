×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kyrsten sinema | arizona | senator | democrats | 2024

Dems Defund Arizona's Independent Sen. Sinema

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 10:10 AM EST

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., left the Democratic Party and now Democrat donors have left her, delivering a blow to any reelection hopes.

"Her fundraising is somewhat dried up," Arizona GOP operative Barrett Marson told Politico. "There isn't an independent donor base as there is a Republican donor base and a Democratic donor base."

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has become the Democrat donors' choice for the 2024 election cycle, raising 2 1/2 times as Sinema's 2018 major donors, according to a Politico review of campaign finance.

Republican Kari Lake is running for Senate in a potential bid to flip one of Arizona's two Senate seats red amid a narrow majority for the left under Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. There are 49 GOP senators, 48 Democrats, and three independents (including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine).

Sinema left the Democratic Party over opposition to Democrat spending policies and has an April deadline to weigh an independent run for reelection.

"Trust me, it hasn't been forgotten," Gallego-endorser Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., told Politico.

Sinema has $10.8 million in the bank after raising $4.6 million in the first nine months of 2023 — most of that before she became an independent — but Gallego has raised nearly $10 million over the same time. Gallego is spending heavily now, holding about $5 million in his campaign account, Politico reported.

Sinema's biggest 2018 donors have given Gallego $691,000 compared to just $277,000 for her, according to the analysis.

"It wouldn't surprise me that she would draw more from the Republicans than Democrats," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Politico, adding that the math "would worry me."

Sinema has eight donors aligned with the Senate Leadership Fund, a Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fund intended to elect Republicans.

Lake famously told Republicans in the mold of late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to "get the hell out" when she ran for governor in 2022.

"Can she also repair some of the relationships in a district like mine?" Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., asked, according to Politico. "They have their own issue sets that on occasion they’d like someone to speak to."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., left the Democratic Party and now Democrat donors have left her, delivering a blow to any reelection hopes.
kyrsten sinema, arizona, senator, democrats, 2024
354
2023-10-13
Monday, 13 November 2023 10:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved