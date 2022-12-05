Kyle Rittenhouse Asks If Twitter Files Will Reveal Censorship Against Him

Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that he will eventually learn if Twitter censored his story on its platform, days after new Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."

"Learning about the twitter files and @elonmusk releasing the truth is making me more and more curious to find out if there was hidden censoring regarding my story and case on twitter," Rittenhouse wrote in a viral tweet. "I am hoping, one day soon, I will be able to find out and the truth will be shown to all of us."

Acquitted last year on murder charges during unrest in Wisconsin after claiming self-defense, Rittenhouse went one step further and asked Musk directly if he would "consider releasing the censoring done" regarding his trial in another viral tweet with 21,000 likes.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in a trial where he received predominantly negative press. Called a "white supremacist," several news outlets repeated the false claim that he illegally transported the rifle he used across state lines.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong responded to Rittenhouse’s post, writing, "I was briefly suspended for saying I believed in your innocence."

Musk tweeted several times on Friday, where he announced the release of the "Twitter Files" – a damning report on the social media platform’s suppression of the New York Post reporting on First Son Hunter Biden’s laptop.

"What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET!" Musk said. "We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins."

"This will be awesome," he added in a follow-up tweet, along with an emoji of popcorn.

The tech billionaire also said that there is "definitely some risk" to his personal safety.

"Frankly," Musk said in a Twitter Spaces discussion, "the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant. I'm definitely not going to be doing any open air car parades, let me put it that way."

"It's not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don't."