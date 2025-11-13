Ukrainian Air Defense Defends Kyiv Against 'Massive' Attack

Ukrainian air-defense units were active over Kyiv early Friday as the capital came under a “massive” Russian attack, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Explosions echoed across the city after Russian forces reportedly launched Kh‑47 M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles toward Kyiv and nearby Brovary, alongside flights of Iranian-made Shahed loitering munition drones.

Air-raid sirens blared in the early hours and Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed missiles were targeting Kyiv and several other regions. One alert reported the presence of “Shahed loitering munition” drones near the CHP-5 power plant.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces deployed hundreds of UAVs and ballistic missiles during the strike, including Kinzhal and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Mayor Klitschko reported damage across multiple districts, and emergency services were responding to fires and falling debris.

This assault comes amid a renewed wave of drone and missile attacks from Moscow on Ukraine’s infrastructure and population centers. Analysts say these strikes reflect Russia’s increased reliance on long-range precision weapons to places once thought relatively safe.

While Kyiv’s air defenses shot down large numbers of drones and missiles, officials warned that falling debris from intercepted weapons still poses a grave danger to residents on the ground.

As Kyiv wakes up to a scarred skyline and disrupted services, the Ukrainian government is calling for stronger Western air-defense support and renewed sanctions against Russia.