The Russian artillery reportedly killed one boy, 6, and injuring two others, according to local media reports.

The strike came in the southern city of Melitopol as Russian forces invaded the area and hit near a children's cancer hospital Friday, according to The Sun, but NBC News reported, the Ukraine National Specialized Children’s Hospital called Okhmadyt was not hit and is left undamaged.

The Kyiv Independent, which has been denounced for misinformation during the invasion, had claimed Russian artillery hit the hospital. Instead, NBC News reported the wounded were brought to the hospital and the boy, 6, was dead on arrival.

"We heard an attack and after that some people came in by emergency vehicle," hospital press manager Anastasia Maggeramova told NBC News, saying three adults and two children who had survived were being treated. "Now a child is dead because of [the] massive attack.

"Our doctors have tried to do their best to save them and to help them."

Despite the misinformation, she noted, the threat on Ukraine civilians remains deadly.

"We want the world to know the truth: civilian people are under attack," she told NBC News. "Children are suffering, people are suffering because of war, because of attacks, because of terrible things now happening here in Ukraine."

Russian strikes also hit the capital city of Kyiv on Saturday, and city Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters dozens were wounded in overnight fighting.

As of Saturday morning, 35 people, including two children, had been wounded, according to Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion.

Klitschko added there was currently no major Russian military presence in Kyiv, although he said saboteur groups were active.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.