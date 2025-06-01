Report Putin Under Drone Fire Was a Kremlin Ruse

The report that Russia's Vladimir Putin was under fire in Kursk was merely a Russian disinformation ruse to show skeptical Russians fatigued with the war that Putin, too, is making sacrifices and risking his life.

The report comes from The Moscow Times on Saturday, an independent newspaper that Russian prosecutor general denounced as an undesirable outlet in contrast to Russian state media.

"Russians, dear ones, look: President Putin himself is suffering, tormented and even risking his own life," a Russian official describing the messaging reportedly said. "Your problems are trifles. You must grit your teeth and endure."

Despite the reports of Putin's life at risk on the trip to Kursk, officials told the Times that his life was closely guarded and always secure.

"No one would ever allow such criminal negligence," a government official told the Times. "Not even in a nightmare.

"In reality, it's not that Putin wants to take risks. The stuff we loudly shout on TV is just for show. On the contrary, more and more measures are being taken to ensure the boss' safety."

In reality, officials told the Times, that Putin's security is "off the charts."

The report on the drone attacks threatening Putin's life came from Kommersant reporter Andrei Kolesnikov, a leader of the Russian state media press pool, who was not even in Kursk during the time of the faux threat, the Times reported.

Putin's life is so closely guarded amid the war in Ukraine, even Russian intelligence is not privy to his movements, according to the report.

"He doesn't even trust his own people [the security services]; he only trusts his inner circle," former Federal Guard Service (FSO) Vitaly Brizhaty, who left after the invasion of Ukraine, told the Times.

Russian officials would have been fired en masse if there were a true threat on Putin's life; instead, those protecting Putin are being lauded, a telltale sign of a disinformation campaign effectively delivered, according to the report.

"[Officials] are building their careers by formally inflating the risks to the protected person," independent journalist Andrei Soldatov told the Times. "And they're selling it beautifully."