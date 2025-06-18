Noem Visited Bio Hazard Lab Before Hospitalization

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited a biological hazard lab the day before she was rushed to hospital for an allergic reaction.

Noem, 53, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, her spokeswoman said.

"She is alert and recovering," said a statement from department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, who added the hospital treatment was out of an "abundance of caution."

On Monday, Noem and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., apparently joined Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. in a visit to Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, where the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) is located.

"With @Sec_Noem and @SenRandPaul inspecting the biological hazard labs at Fort Detrick," RFK Jr. posted on X.

Newsmax reached out to DHS to confirm Noem's visit to Fort Detrick on Monday.

There was nothing to suggest Noem's allergic reaction and hospital trip was linked to the lab visit, Newsweek reported.

The NBACC, created and built by DHS as a federal response to anthrax letter attacks in 2001, is dedicated to defending the nation against biological threats. It was a key site for investigations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBFAC component of National Bioforensic Analysis Center provides the FBI with bioforensic testing and analysis on suspected biothreat samples.

Fort Detrick also houses the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the branch's main lab for biodefense research. The USAMRIID says its mission is "to provide leading edge medical capabilities to deter and defend against current and emerging biological threat agents."

Before being tapped to head Homeland Security, Noem was a two-term governor of South Dakota, a former member of Congress, and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

She has said she specifically asked Trump for the Homeland Security portfolio because she knew it dealt with Trump's top priorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.