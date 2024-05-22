WATCH TV LIVE

All 9 S.D. Tribes Ban Gov. Kristi Noem

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 12:04 PM EDT

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem has been officially banned by every tribe in her state.

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe became the ninth tribe to ban the governor Tuesday after she told parents during a town hall that children "have no hope," according to USA Today.

Tribes throughout the state have banned the governor after she alleged Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated reservations and said the lack of tribal law enforcement officers had created deadly crises on reservations.

Noem also said cartels might be personally benefiting tribal leaders.

"I've got nine Native American tribes, and the cartels are set up on our tribal grounds," Noem told Newsmax. "They are facilitating this drug trafficking, this human trafficking through my tribal grounds here in South Dakota, because I don't have jurisdiction there."

Tribes have called on Noem to apologize for her comments. The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe had met with Noem on Monday and said the meeting was "respectful and productive," according to USA Today.

Noem issued a statement through the tribe saying it was never her intent to cause offense by talking about the challenges tribes face.

"I want to focus on solutions that lead to safer communities for all our families, better educational outcomes for all our children, and declining addiction numbers for all of our people," Noem said. "It is my hope that the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe will give us the opportunity to partner together in a way that can be an example for all."

The governor said at a press conference Friday that banishing her from tribal lands does not solve any problems.

"All it does is help those who are perpetuating horrible violence and crimes against the people of South Dakota," Noem said.

Noem, who was thought to be a potential running mate for former President Donald Trump, has come under fire after she wrote in a new book "No Going Back" about killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket. She also removed a passage in the book where she described meeting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem has been officially banned by every tribe in her state. Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe became the ninth tribe to ban the governor Tuesday after she told parents during a town hall that children "have no hope."
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 12:04 PM
