Noem: Border Wall Painted Black So Too Hot to Climb

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the wall at the southern border is getting a black paint job at the behest of President Donald Trump to make it too hot to climb.

Noem made the comments — and brush strokes — during a press conference in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, to provide an update on U.S. Border Patrol's efforts against illegal crossings and drug trafficking.

She also talked about the $46.5 billion that was allocated by Congress to complete construction of the border wall and enhancements in the form of "technology, cameras, sensors."

And also a paint job.

"Today we are also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb," Noem said.

She added, "So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally, to not break our federal laws, but that they will abide and come to our country the right way so that they can stay and have the opportunity to become United States citizens and pursue the American dream."

Noem said the paint job will also protect the steel structure from rust.

Trump ordered the border wall painted black during his first administration, an effort that began in Calexico, California. However, the quest was put aside in order to speed up construction of the wall.