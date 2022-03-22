Kristi Noem Signs Bill to Prevent Critical Race Theory in South Dakota Colleges

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation on Monday that aims to prevent the instruction of critical race theory (CRT) in the state's colleges, the Argus Leader reported.

House Bill 1012 purports to "protect students and employees at institutions of higher education from divisive concepts" by requiring that institutions of higher education not teach "that any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior."

A similar bill that would have applied to primary schools, House Bill 1337, was rejected by the Senate Education Committee earlier this month, according to the Leader.

The Republican governor's office issued a news release shortly after the signing of the new law, which included a statement by Noem.

"No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities," Noem said. "College should remain a place where freedom of thought and expression are encouraged, not stifled by political agendas."

"This session, we also made targeted investments in job training for key career fields like nursing and skilled manufacturing. We want our kids and grandkids to get the best training possible so that they can fill available jobs right here in South Dakota," she added.

Noem also signed 11 other education bills into law on Monday, bringing her total to 192 signed bills into law and one veto this legislative session.