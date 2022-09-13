×
Tags: kristi noem | south dakota | back surgery | 2022 elections | campaign

Back Surgery Sidelines South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

kristi noem speaks into a microphone
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, on May 27. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:14 AM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that she is recovering from back surgery and will limit her activities for the new few months.

Noem, a Republican, is facing Democrat Jamie Smith in November.

"Several weeks ago, about two months ago, I sustained an injury to my back," Noem said in a video posted on her Twitter account. "I've been working with excellent doctors here in South Dakota over those weeks to try to alleviate the situation.

"Unfortunately, this week, I ended up having surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The person who performed that surgery was a neurosurgeon who specializes in spine injuries, and it was a complete success. I'm very grateful for all of their expertise and help and just arrived back home here in Pierre.

"But I did want to let you all know that I'm going to be very limited in what I will be able to do for the next several months.

"I won't be able to stand for more than 10-15 minutes at a time and I won't be able to get out and about in South Dakota like I love to do so much. I will continue campaigning. I will do a lot of video updates … but my ability to get around this state is going to be pretty challenged for the next several months."

It is unclear when the video, taken outside, was filmed.

In a statement released by Noem's office, her treating surgeon, Dr. Mohamad Bydon, said: "Governor Noem developed an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She underwent successful surgery and is well on her way to a full recovery. The governor is in excellent health."

Noem added: "Surgery was successful, and I am thankful that I am on the road to making a full recovery. As part of that recovery, I have to abide by certain limitations on my activity in order to allow my back to heal properly. In the short term, this will include amount of standing I can do and the amount of travel that I can partake in around our great state. I am grateful for the doctors' and nurses' steady hands – and God's grace – as I am now back home in Pierre and on the mend."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that she is recovering from back surgery and will limit her activities for the new few months.
376
2022-14-13
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 09:14 AM
