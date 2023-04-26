×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristi noem | south dakota | 2024 | election

Noem Won't Rule Out Run for '24 GOP Nomination

By    |   Wednesday, 26 April 2023 08:40 PM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her primary focus is issues within her state, but she has not ruled out a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I'm super focused here in South Dakota," Noem said Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News. "But I'll tell you, this country cannot afford four more years of Joe Biden. We need new leadership and leadership that loves this country — not one that is clearly not healthy."

Pressed further, Noem said, "It's not a no."

Noem, 51, is one of the brightest stars in conservative Republican circles given how her state has flourished, even through the COVID-19 pandemic and an unstable economy in the first two years of Joe Biden's presidency. The state's unemployment rate was a record 1.9% in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; the national average is 3.5%.

South Dakota also has 25,000 job openings, Noem said Tuesday when she announced a $7.94 million apprenticeship program that will help fill open positions and encourage people in the state to think of jobs and fields that they might not have considered.

Her credentials would be strong to make a run at the 2024 Republican nomination.

"We've got so many people that are talking about it and running that I think it's best if I stay focused on where I am and continue to visit with my family and pray and do the best thing that we think is right for our family — but also continue to serve this country, because we need people that'll step up and do hard things these days to solve our problems," Noem said. "If I had an answer that was clear, I would give it to you today."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her primary focus is issues within her state, but she has not ruled out a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
kristi noem, south dakota, 2024, election
287
2023-40-26
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved