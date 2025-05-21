Suspect in Theft of Noem's Purse Held Without Bail

The man accused of stealing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse from a Washington restaurant is being held without bail. A second man charged in the case was not involved in the Wednesday court action.

It was also revealed in court proceedings that the suspect, Mario Bustamante-Leiva, a 49-year-old illegal immigrant from Chile, tried to get help from the Chilean Consulate after the crime occurred to leave the U.S.

The New York Post reported that a federal judge decided the man posed a flight risk and ordered him detained pending his next court appearance.

A federal prosecutor said no condition suggested the accused would show up in court if he were released. A federal public defender representing the man told the court that since the suspect walked away from the crime scene, it indicated he was no risk of absconding.

Federal prosecutors, according to the Post, accused the man of a string of purse snatchings leading up to the theft of Noem's bag from a restaurant in Washington on April 20.

They also presented information about other crimes they say the man committed, including stealing a pack from a shop in Times Square in March and using a credit card that was in the pack to rack up $1,200 in charges.