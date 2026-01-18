Secretary Noem: No Fixed End Date on Minn. ICE Enforcement

Federal immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota will continue with no fixed end date until all of the "dangerous people" have been detained, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday.

"Every day we get a murderer off the streets of Minneapolis, the public is safer," Noem said in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation." "We won't stop until we are sure that all the dangerous people are picked up, brought to justice, and then deported."

When asked if she had a "number or a date" about when that would happen, Noem said that she does not.

She added that President Donald Trump is "keeping his promise to the American people" on immigration, and blamed former President Joe Biden for the current situation in Minnesota.

"We have no idea how many dangerous people are here," Noem argued, while insisting that those being targeted include serious offenders.

"Every single individual has committed a crime," said Noem, adding that "70% of them have committed or have charges against them on violent crimes."

When host Margaret Brennan cited a lower figure based on agency numbers, Noem pushed back: “Which means you’re wrong again. Absolutely. We’ll get you the correct numbers so you can use them in the future.”

The interview also focused on the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, and public skepticism about ICE tactics.

Noem said Good threatened an officer’s life.

"The facts are that this individual weaponized her car and threatened the life of a law enforcement officer and those around him," Noem said. "Everybody can watch the videos and see that."

She called the death "a tragedy," but said the agent "relied on his training to defend his life and to defend those around him."

"We’re seeing it happen over and over again," said Noem, claiming there have been "over 100 different vehicles weaponized and attacking law enforcement officers."

When asked about the agent’s status and whether the shooting is being investigated, Noem said, "We followed the exact same protocols that we always have for years."

There is a review ongoing about the shooting, Noem said.

"There always is," she said. "Every law enforcement officer knows that."

She also declined to discuss medical details after reports claiming the ICE agent suffered internal injuries and pushed back on public reports of his name, claiming that it puts him in danger.

The secretary also criticized Minnesota leaders, claiming that Gov. Tim Walz has a "very bad track record" and accusing him of allowing Minneapolis to "burn down in 2020" during the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd riots.

Minneapolis, Noem said, has seen "organized, funded protesters" engaging in violence that she said was not present during operations in other states.

“I would hope that Mayor [Jacob] Frey will announce that he’ll start working with us to bring safety to the streets,” Noem said.

"If he would set up a peaceful protest zone, so that these individuals can exercise their First Amendment rights and do so peacefully, we would love that," she continued.

Noem also insisted that ICE agents are "absolutely trained" for crowd control.

"We would never put an officer in a situation where they would be beyond their training and skill set," she said.

Also on Sunday, Noem blamed protesters for incidents in which bystanders have been injured during enforcement activity, including a family with children, including an infant, whose car was exposed to a tear-gas canister.

"That family was caught up in that situation because of violent protesters who were impeding law enforcement operations," said Noem. "That family would have never been in that situation if those protesters had been acting peacefully."

She also dismissed a judge’s order restricting chemical agents, saying:

"That federal order was a little ridiculous," said Noem. "That judge’s order didn’t change anything for how we’re operating on the ground."