Noem Joins DHS Arrest of Wanted Murder Suspect

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 12:28 PM EST

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was present Tuesday as DHS agents detained an Ecuadorian national in Minneapolis who is wanted on charges of murder and sexual assault in Ecuador, according to statements from the department.

DHS identified the suspect as Tomas Espin Tapia, an illegal immigrant previously convicted of robbery and extortion in Ecuador. Authorities said he had an active warrant for murder and sexual assault in his home country at the time of his arrest.

"@Sec_Noem and our brave DHS law enforcement have taken Tomas Espin Tapia off the streets," the Department of Homeland Security announced on X, adding that the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to remove dangerous criminals from U.S. communities.

Noem, who accompanied Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the operation, praised the arrest, calling it another example of DHS enforcement targeting violent offenders.

"Another murderer and sexual predator off of Minneapolis's streets thanks to @ICEgov," Noem added on X.

The arrest came as the Trump administration has intensified immigration enforcement efforts, with DHS officials emphasizing a focus on illegal immigrants accused or convicted of violent crimes.

DHS did not immediately release details on Tapia's immigration timeline or the next steps in the case.

The Trump administration has initiated one of the largest recent Department of Homeland Security deployments to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area this week, sending up to 2,000 personnel, including hundreds of Homeland Security Investigations agents and up to 1,500 ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers.

The month-long operation, supported by tactical teams and senior supervisors, aims to intensify immigration enforcement and address alleged large-scale fraud.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


