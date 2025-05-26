Noem Posts Video at Wailing Wall After Embassy Killings

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted a video of herself on Memorial Day praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem following the shooting last week of two Israeli Embassy staffers.

"Following the horrific terrorist attack in Washington DC killing two Israeli diplomats," President Donald "Trump asked me to visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister" Benjamin Netanyahu. Hate will not have the last word," Noem wrote on X under a video of her praying at the Wailing Wall.

The day before the post, Netanyahu's office shared a photo of Noem posing alongside the Israeli prime minister. The photo was followed by a press release, briefing about their meeting with Israel's top diplomats.

The post mentioned how Noem "expressed great appreciation" for Netanyahu's "policy of building a fence along the Egyptian border and for his conduct of the war." According to The Hill, Noem also met with Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, separately.

The meetings come amid reports that Israel is concerned about the United States striking a deal with Iran, all the while Israel looks to attack its nuclear energy facilities.

"They're worried about any deal," one U.S. official told NBC News of the Israelis.