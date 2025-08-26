Noem: No Illegals Entered US for 3 Straight Months

The U.S. has gone three straight months without an illegal immigrant entering the country and 1.6 million inside the country have self-deported, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

Noem, speaking during a Cabinet meeting that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform, thanked President Donald Trump for his support and said that her department is following through on his campaign promise to make America safe again.

"Today, the average family and individual that lives in this country is safer than they've been in years because of what you've done," Noem said. "We've gone three months in a row now with zero illegal aliens coming into this country."

Noem also thanked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for helping her agency with border enforcement.

"They're down at the border with us, still helping us keep that border secure and make sure we know who's coming into this country," she said. "You've arrested and brought to justice hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, criminals that have perpetuated violence against American people. Sir, you've had 1.6 million people voluntarily go home to their home countries that were here in this country illegally. Because of your strong message and you enforcing the law, they decided to go home on their own so that they could come back the right way someday and be American citizens.

"But what I think is one of the most remarkable statistics is that under Joe Biden's administration, 88% of new jobs went to foreign born individuals. Under your administration, 2.5 [million] Americans have jobs today that they didn't under the previous administration. And they have those jobs because you created opportunities.

"You made this country safe. You opened up the economy. You enforced the law. Now people can get up and provide for their families and go to work every day and be confident in that."

Noem also talked about the savings made on the president's immigration crackdown, noting it cost American taxpayers between $8,000 and $9,000 to support each illegal immigrant "in what they were taking out of our social programs, out of Social Security."

"You saved this country billions of dollars, about $15 billion just in what those illegal aliens were costing us in social programs," Noem said. "I've cut over 450 different contracts at the Department of Homeland Security. We're getting rid of corrupt ones, ones that were not efficient for taxpayers, weren't focused on our mission of keeping us safe. And we've also renegotiated and brought in our biggest vendors and said, you have to do better.

"And we've saved the taxpayers over $13 billion doing that, as well. So, we're continuing to be accountable with taxpayer dollars [and] focused on doing the mission of what you've committed, and that's to keep us safe and to make sure we put Americans first."

Trump appeared pleased to hear Noem's report, thanking Noem, Hegseth and Tom Homan, his point man for mass deportations and border security.

"Great job and great job on the border," he said. "We had millions and millions of people coming in. To think three months in a row, zero. Incredible. That's some job."

