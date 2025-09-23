Noem: Family Upset by Gov. Newsom's 'Bad Day' Post

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her family was shaken by a cryptic post, taken by many as a threat directed at her, issued through California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office.

The post was short: "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You're welcome, America."

But it had enough of a potentially dangerous angle to create a reaction from Bill Essayli, acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California.

"We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment," Essayli posted on X.

The Hill reported that Noem told Fox News that the post from Newsom's office was taken to be "menacing" and "panicked" her family and friends.

"It was cryptic, and it was really menacing," she said. "It immediately panicked my family and friends." Within minutes of the post being visible, Noem said she even got calls from her children: "Are you OK, Mom? Are you fine?" she said.

Noem said her family knows what it is like to experience threatening situations after politicians say too much and too publicly.

"They know the threats that they've had, the things that have happened to them because of politicians like this that say things and somebody grabs onto them that has an agenda," she said.

Newsom, a Democrat, has taken a firm stance against federal immigration enforcement measures directed by Noem while pushing back on what he and other state officials view as overreach.

He has signed new state laws that limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agents from hiding their identities by wearing masks during operations, and restrict their access to sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals.