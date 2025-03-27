US, Colombia Boost Biometric Sharing on Migration, Security

The U.S. and Colombia signed a letter of intent Thursday for increased cooperation in the sharing of biometric data to help manage migration and disrupt criminal activity.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Bogota, where she met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia.

"I appreciate the fact that we have had the opportunity not just to share our policy concerns, also what our people are concerned about as far as public safety issues, drug trafficking, human trafficking, how we may combat organized crime together, but also what we can do to help bring our countries closer together to partner in a new way, in a historical way that will bring results that both of our people need to be successful," Noem said in a statement after the signing ceremony with Sarabia.

Relations between President Donald Trump and Petro got off to a rocky start in January, when Petro said his government wouldn't accept flights carrying illegal immigrants deported from the U.S. until a protocol was created that treats them with "dignity."

Trump responded with threats of steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. ally. The State Department also said it would stop issuing visas to Colombian travelers until deportation flights resumed.

Petro backpedaled and reached an agreement with the White House to resume the deportation flights.

"We signed today an intention letter for the strengthening of the cooperation on affairs of information of migration to establish specific, realistic measures and effective ones that can ensure the conciliation of our relationship, friendship with the United States and to ensure that the human rights and the dignity of migrants are actually respected," Sarabia said through an interpreter after the signing ceremony.

"We personally want to thank … Secretary Noem for her visit, the proposed agenda that we have in terms of immigration, security, commerce, and the fight against drug trafficking. We're going to strengthen the deep friendship bonds and cooperation bonds that we have [had] for more than 200 years."

Noem's visit was part of a three-day excursion to Latin America. She visited El Salvador on Wednesday, where she met with President Nayib Bukele and toured a prison, where the U.S. sent illegal immigrants who were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. On Friday, she is expected to be in Mexico, where she will meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente.