Gov. Noem Blames Hacked Cellphone on Jan. 6 Panel Leak

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem says her personal cellphone has been hacked after the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 released her personal information along with that of several other allies of former President Donald Trump, and claims her number is being used to make hoax calls.

"Callous mishandling of personal information has real-world consequences," the governor said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."

Noem added that she's urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and several congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, and is looking forward "to whatever resolution they can provide."

Earlier this month, the House Jan. 6 committee, while posting hundreds of records online during its final weeks, included in the cache a spreadsheet containing nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers associated with people visiting the White House in December 2020, including those of three members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, some GOP governors, and several Trump allies.

The document was quickly taken offline.

Noem said in the statement that the South Dakota Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified about her hacked cellphone.