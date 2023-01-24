×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristi noem | cell phone | jan. 6 committee

Gov. Noem Blames Hacked Cellphone on Jan. 6 Panel Leak

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:21 PM EST

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem says her personal cellphone has been hacked after the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 released her personal information along with that of several other allies of former President Donald Trump, and claims her number is being used to make hoax calls.

"Callous mishandling of personal information has real-world consequences," the governor said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."

Noem added that she's urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and several congressional committees to investigate the leaking of her family's personal information, and is looking forward "to whatever resolution they can provide."

Earlier this month, the House Jan. 6 committee, while posting hundreds of records online during its final weeks, included in the cache a spreadsheet containing nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers associated with people visiting the White House in December 2020, including those of three members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, some GOP governors, and several Trump allies.

The document was quickly taken offline.

Noem said in the statement that the South Dakota Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified about her hacked cellphone.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem says her personal cell phone has been hacked after the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 released her personal information along with that of several other allies of former President Donald Trump.
kristi noem, cell phone, jan. 6 committee
204
2023-21-24
Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved