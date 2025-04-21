Thief Swipes Kristi Noem's Bag at Easter Dinner

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's Easter dinner at a downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant turned sour after a thief grabbed her bag and fled.

CNN reported that the incident was captured on a restaurant security camera and that Secret Service agents reviewed the circumstances. CNN reported that the video showed a man wearing a "medical mask" grabbing Noem's bag and quickly exiting the restaurant.

According to a law enforcement source, the thief reportedly made off with around $3,000 in cash, along with Noem's personal identification, including her driver's license, some blank checks, and makeup.

The Secret Service is monitoring Noem's financial accounts for any post-theft activity.

There was no indication if Noem, a former South Dakota governor, was aware of the theft at the moment it happened or if it was a later discovery. No information was available that would indicate if the thief was targeting her or if it was a random act.