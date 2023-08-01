Noem Blasts Mum AG Garland, Dems on Illegal Leak

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling out what she considers to be hypocrisy and unequal distribution of justice from President Joe Biden's Justice Department, pointing to the unlawful leak of her family's Social Security numbers.

Noem suggested that the Biden DOJ is hunting for classified documents with former President Donald Trump, but playing politics as the now-defunct House Democrats' Jan. 6 select committee did with her private information.

"More than 6 months later, Democrats in Washington have still not addressed how they will rectify the situation where they leaked my family's personal information, including our Social Security numbers," Noem wrote in a statement.

"Attorney General Garland has not responded to our request for an investigation into this unlawful action. DC bureaucrats callously mishandled sensitive information, all while accusing others of the same misstep."

The Biden administration has not been transparent on the leak of Noem's private information, which the governor has alleged is a violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

Noem said she learned of the House Jan. 6 select committee's illegal leak from The Washington Post, while the committee and the Government Publishing Office (GPO) have not taken responsibility for the leak.

The National Archives, the organization leading the charge to hunt down Trump for classified documents, told Noem it was not at fault for the leak, according to the governor.

The GPO acknowledged the leak but alleged it was releasing information on order from the committee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who "directed GPO to publish the materials referenced in their report," according to Noem's office.

The committee and Thompson have been silent on the allegations, she added.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, former Trump administration Secretary Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson, and former Trump administration Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar also had their Social Security numbers leaked.