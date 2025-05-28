Noem: ICE Arrests Illegal Tied to Threat on Trump's Life

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested an illegal alien who allegedly wrote a letter in which he threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

On May 21, an ICE field intelligence officer received a handwritten letter in the mail allegedly from Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, a Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998-2005. The next day, Reyes was arrested.

"Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars," Noem said in a statement, which included a copy of the letter allegedly written by Reyes and details of his arrest. "This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director [James] Comey called for the President’s assassination."

Noem was referring to a now-deleted Instagram post by Comey of a photo of seashells arranged on a beach to form the numbers "86 47" — a combination many interpreted as a coded call for violence against President Trump.

"All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric," Noem said. "I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump."

Reyes’ criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, DHS said. He is in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending his removal proceedings.

The letter stated, "We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – we have done more for this country than you white people – you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 [rifle] to shoot your precious president in the head – I will see him at one of his big ralleys."