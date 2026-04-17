Kremlin 'Welcomes' US-Backed Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

The Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed a U.S.-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and hoped it would help prevent a recurrence of military clashes.
"We welcome this decision and hope that, within the timeframe set out, it will be possible to reach agreements that will prevent a recurrence of armed clashes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) on Thursday following talks this week brokered by Washington, as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that an agreement could soon be reached to end the Iran war.
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