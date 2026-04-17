The ‌Kremlin said on Friday it welcomed a U.S.-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and hoped it ‌would help ​prevent a recurrence of military clashes.

"We welcome ⁠this decision and hope ​that, within the timeframe set out, ⁠it will be possible to reach agreements that will ‌prevent a recurrence ​of armed ‌clashes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ‌told reporters.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to begin a 10-day ⁠ceasefire at ‌5 p.m. ⁠EST (2100 GMT) on Thursday ⁠following ⁠talks this week brokered by Washington, as ‌U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that an agreement ‌could ​soon be ‌reached to end the Iran war.