Kremlin Rejects European Accusations It Poisoned Navalny

The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.

"Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And, in fact, we strongly reject them," said Peskov.