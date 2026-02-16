WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kremlin | russia | navalny | dart frog | toxin

Kremlin Rejects European Accusations It Poisoned Navalny

Monday, 16 February 2026 07:29 AM EST

The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.

"Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And, in fact, we strongly reject them," said Peskov.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs. Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with...
kremlin, russia, navalny, dart frog, toxin
105
2026-29-16
Monday, 16 February 2026 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved