Kremlin Considers Backing Cuba Amid Energy Crisis

The Kremlin said Thursday it is in talks on ways to help Cuba as the island’s fuel shortages deepen under new U.S. pressure that threatens tariffs on countries that supply oil to Havana.

President Donald Trump signed a Jan. 29 executive order declaring a national emergency related to Cuba and creating a framework that could impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly provides oil to the island.

The squeeze has intensified after Venezuelan oil flows to Cuba ceased following a U.S. operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, severing what had been Havana’s most important external fuel lifeline, according to U.S. and news reports.

Cuba’s government has rationed energy as widespread blackouts hit homes and businesses, and aviation officials have warned airlines there is not enough fuel for planes to refuel on the island, forcing carriers to suspend or alter flights.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow "would not want any escalation" with the United States over its support for Cuba and suggested Russia’s limited trade with Washington could blunt any tariff impact.

"We wouldn’t want any escalation, but, on the other hand, we currently don’t have much trade [with the U.S.], that is the reality," Peskov told reporters, adding it was "impossible to discuss these issues in such a public manner."

Russia’s ambassador in Havana, Viktor Koronelli, said the embassy has no plans to evacuate and cast Russia as first among Cuba’s partners as the energy situation worsens.

"In light of the extremely difficult energy situation in Cuba, they are counting on help, on a friendly hand from brotherly peoples. And among them, of course, Russia stands in first place," Koronelli said.

Mexico has sent humanitarian cargo to Havana by naval ship while oil shipments have largely halted amid the U.S. tariff threat, highlighting the pressure on traditional suppliers as Cuba’s fuel stocks dwindle.

"This sanction being imposed on countries that sell oil to Cuba is very unfair … sanctions that harm the people are not right," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The United Nations has warned of a possible humanitarian "collapse" if Cuba’s oil needs go unmet, while the U.S. State Department announced $6 million in aid through charities "in direct assistance for the Cuban people," and Chile said it would route monetary support through multilateral organizations.