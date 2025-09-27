Oregon Gov. Kotek to Residents: 'Stay Calm'

Oregon state and local leaders are preparing for a battle with President Donald Trump. Gov. Tina Kotek posted on Saturday in a message to state residents that they should "stay calm."

At issue is Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to assist federal immigration efforts and address national security concerns.

Trump posted on Saturday that Portland needs to be cleaned up. "I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

The Oregon Capitol Chronicle reported on the preparation of legal and legislative measures in response to Trump’s deployment.

The Chronicle reported that Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said his office is coordinating with Governor Kotek and other state attorneys general to take legal action if the president oversteps his authority.

Rayfield cited a recent California federal court ruling that blocked the use of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles, limiting similar deployments there.

Rayfield didn’t mention the lower court ruling was blocked by a federal appeals panel.

In Congress, Oregon lawmakers have pursued measures to limit federal deployments. Representatives reintroduced 2020 legislation in July to prevent deployment of federal law enforcement without request from a governor or mayor.

At the state level, Oregon considered House Bill 3954, which would have restricted the state National Guard from supporting federal law or immigration enforcement except in limited capacities, and prevented activations that would compromise the Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies such as wildfires. The bill passed the House but died in the Senate after procedural delays and is expected to be reintroduced.

Local Portland officials have also voiced opposition. Mayor Keith Wilson emphasized that the city did not request federal intervention and said that local police have managed protests near the city’s ICE facility while protecting constitutional rights.

Gov. Kotek wrote "There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm."



