Kosovo to 'Temporarily' Accept 50 US Deportations

The acting government of Kosovo has agreed to "temporarily" host migrants deported from the United States, Radio Free Europe reported Wednesday.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that after a vote is reached, Kosovo will accept up to 50 migrants who await to be resettled to their home countries.

"The Government of Kosovo will have the ability to select individuals from a proposed pool, provided they meet specific criteria related to the rule of law and public order," Kurti posted to X on Wednesday.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that as part of the State Department's broader deportation strategy, the Trump administration would be pushing "Serbia and other Balkan nations" to accept deported migrants.