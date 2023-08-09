×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Kosovo | Serbia | Telecom Serbia | MTS

Kosovo Moves to Deny Serbs Internet, Communication

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 05:12 PM EDT

Kosovo has become a crisis “hot spot” in recent months, with ethnic Albanians who control the disputed province moving to suppress the Serbian minority.

In the latest action, Kosovo authorities are moving to cut off the province's Serbian minority from critical access to the news and internet.

Kosovo, once a historic Serb province that declared its independence in 2008, has revoked the business license from the sister company of Telecom Serbia.

The company is regarded as one of the largest fixed, mobile, internet, and multimedia service companies in Southeastern Europe and the main way ethnic Serbs in Kosovo communicate.

Earlier this month, Kosovo’s Ministry of Industry and Trade published a list of several companies with registered addresses that had been contested.

Included in the list was Telecom Serbias sister company MTS because a management member of the company holds a passport issued by the Republic of Serbia.”

The company was formed in 2015 after the 2013 Brussels Agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, which aimed at normalizing relations.

Serbia and Kosovo have been at odds for decades. Their 1998 war left more than 10,000 dead, mostly Albanians in Kosovo.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize the move. The U.S. is among the 101 United Nations members that recognize Kosovos independence, but many have not, including Greece, Spain, India, China, and Brazil.

The latest dustup centers around MTS appearing to be registered in North Mitrovica as an operator within the Serbian system, with the address listed as Mitrovica, Republic of Serbia.”

The companys headquarters are in North Mitrovica, a municipality in the northern part of Kosovo predominantly inhabited by Serbs.

MTS also operates in other Serbian-populated areas in Kosovo, including Leposavic, Zubin Potok, Graçanica, Shtërpca, and Ranilug.

Telecom Serbia contends that the decision to revoke the MTS business license is baseless and goes against European principles, standards, and international law.”

It is appealing the decision and has pledged to protect the interests of all citizens in Kosovo and Metohija who avail themselves of their services, as well as the welfare of more than 250 employees.”

Telecom CEO Vladimir Lucic told Radio Television Serbia that it has 30 days to file an appeal and hopes the international community will take its side.

“The basis of this decision hinges on a member of our management team possessing a passport from the Republic of Serbia,” Lucic said in a statement to Newsmax.

“It is puzzling that a respected organization, recognized as one of the prominent investors over the past decade, faces potential closure due to an alleged discrepancy in a single employee's documentation,” Lucic added, noting that “this employee also possesses an official Pristina-issued ID, duly acknowledged in MTS d.o.o.'s official records.”

Lucic argues that the Kosovo government is inflaming the situation and is “potentially threatening public safety.”

“The Brussels Agreement, upheld and guaranteed by the international community, particularly the EU and the USA, reflects the values and principles we stand for,” he said.

Telecom Serbia is not the first company to have its operating licensing revoked.

Euronews Albania said a private national television station, Klan Kosova, also reportedly had its operating license pulled for a similar reason. It listed two Kosovo cities, Peja and Gjakova, as part of Serbia in its registration documents.

The outlet contested the Ministry of Industrys accusation of violating the Constitution of Kosovo, attributing the discrepancy to a technical error that has since been fixed.

Tensions escalated into violence in April after Serbs, who are the majority in northern Kosovo, boycotted local elections, allowing ethnic Albanian mayors to win.

As the mayors were set to take office, local Serbs took to the streets, leading to clashes with Kosovo’s police.

To help reduce tensions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his team led a Belgrade–Pristina dialogue aimed at normalizing ties.

In June, emergency talks with Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti geared toward defusing the situation ended without producing a clear solution.

Borrell, who met with both leaders separately, determined they have different interpretations of the causes and also the facts, consequences, and solutions.”

Belgrade’s position is that Kosovo must honor promises to give ethnic Serbs autonomy and full rights.

"All Serbs in the north think of Serbia as their country, not Kosovo. That's the reality," Vucic said in an interview with Reuters in June. "Someone needs to get a grip and organize a [new] election there."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kosovo has become a crisis "hot spot" in recent months, with ethnic Albanians who control the disputed province moving to suppress the Serbian minority. In the latest action, Kosovo authorities are moving to cut off the province's Serbian minority from critical access to the...
Kosovo, Serbia, Telecom Serbia, MTS
747
2023-12-09
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 05:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved