Russian Propagandist Threatens 'Preventative' Hit on US

Russia’s National Defense newspaper editor, Igor Korotchenko, warned of a potential “preventative limited” nuclear strike on “targets on the territory of the United States of America” during a televised interview this weekend.

"The most important message we should send to the Americans is that we will not wage war with you in Europe," Korotchenko said during an interview on the Russian television show “60 Minutes,” which was posted on social media by Ukrainian adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko on Sunday. "In response to your attacks on Russian military or civilian facilities, the first strike will be a preventative limited strike against targets on the territory of the United States of America."

Newsweek reported that the threat comes in response to comments by NATO senior member for logistics, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who said in a recent interview that Ukraine must reclaim Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, as part of any victory in the ongoing conflict.

"I don't think [Ukraine will] be able to rebuild their economy as long as Russia occupies Crimea and can disrupt anything going in and out of Odesa, Kherson, or Mykolaiv,” Hodges said in an interview with the news outlet Aug. 31. “And of course, the other two main seaports — Berdyansk and Mariupol — even after they're liberated will be useless, because Russia will continue to block the Azov Sea from Crimea."

Korotchenko said that the U.S. and NATO are threatening Russia with more than just Crimea with the placement of weapons systems that could reach into the Russian mainland.

"Russia is being warned and threatened that if we misbehave, or if in [NATO senior member for logistics] Ben Hodges' opinion, we exceed what he considers to be the necessary permissible lines for the use of all types of Russian weapons, he threatens us with more than just strikes on the Crimean bridge," Korotchenko said.

He said he believes the U.S. could consider striking Russia’s military bases in Crimea that head the Black Sea Fleet.

He also said there should be discussions internally in Russia about "the use and permissibility of tactical nuclear weapons, what goals and what tactics we will use," the report said.

According to Newsweek, Russia announced last week that its Sarmat nuclear ICBM missile system has been put on active combat duty.

The Moscow Times reported Sept. 1 that the “invincible” RS-28 Sarmat, called Satan 2 in the West, is a next-generation hypersonic missile with multiple warheads that can evade anti-missile defense systems.