×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: korean war | wall of remembrance

Lawmakers Want DOD to Fix Errors on Korean War Memorial

A portion of the Korean War Veterans Memorial
A portion of the Korean War Veterans Memorial (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 10:30 AM EST

Lawmakers are demanding the Department of Defense fix the more than 1,000 reported misspellings and other mistakes on the Wall of Remembrance recently added to the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

According to the Washington Times, researchers found that in addition to spelling problems, some names represented those who weren't involved in the 1950-1953 conflict, while others who should've been included were left off the wall.

"Errors of this magnitude should not have made it past the initial blueprints, much less carved into stone, and certainly not erected and unveiled to the public. We find these errors deeply concerning and write to seek accountability on how the Remembrance Wall's glaring flaws went unnoticed until post-construction," Michigan GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and senior lawmakers from both parties, wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, the news outlet reported.

The memorial was dedicated in 1995, but the wall was unveiled last year to list the names of 36,000 Americans who died in the conflict.

Historian Hal Barker and his brother Edward Barker Jr. did research on the Korean war and found errors on the wall — including a misspelling of the name of helicopter pilot John Koelsch, who was shot down during a rescue mission and died in captivity, earning him a posthumous Medal of Honor, The New York Times reported.

Construction of the $22 million wall was handled by a private foundation, which used information provided by the DOD, the Washington Times noted.

In their letter to Austin, lawmakers asked that he submit an explanation about how the names were transmitted and a plan for correcting inaccuracies.

"We find it unfortunate that what should have been a touching tribute for bereaved family members and a grateful nation has turned into an embarrassing gaffe," the lawmakers wrote, the Washington Times reported.

"We must take the necessary steps to correct the issue, find the communication and research flaws that caused the errors, and ensure such errors are never repeated."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lawmakers are demanding the Department of Defense fix the more than 1,000 reported misspellings and other mistakes on the Wall of Remembrance recently added to the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
korean war, wall of remembrance
334
2023-30-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved