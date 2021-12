South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, North Korea and China agreed in principle on a declaration marking a formal end to the Korean War, which spanned from 1950-53.

Moon added that Seoul will push to make that happen.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra, Moon said he believes that an end-of-war declaration will assist in reviving talks between North and South Korea, as well as between North Korea and the United States.