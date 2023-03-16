×
Tags: kohberger | documentary | murder | university

Suspect in 4 Idaho Killings Studied Murderers in Class

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 11:59 AM EDT

The man charged with killing four University of Idaho students studied the minds of murders in a class at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, a former classmate says in a new documentary.

Bryan Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, in connection with the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

And in the new documentary, "Bryan Kohberger's Life Under the Radar: Walking in the Footsteps of Idaho Student Murders Suspect," a former classmate, Josh Ferraro, talks about the suspected murderer.

Speaking about the course at DeSales University, Ferraro said: "The course that I took that stands out is psychological sleuthing, where you basically enter the mind of a killer.

The professor, Katherine Ramsland, "would give you sheets and basically the sheets would denote details of a crime; however you wouldn't know who did what, per se, or where this was.

"But it was a group thing, so you would get partnered up or in groups and you would go through these activities and basically come up with a theory or a thesis and challenge to Dr. Ramsland."

Portions of the Law&Crime Network's documentary were highlighted on Ashleigh Banfield's NewsNation show.

Banfield also interviewed Law&Crime Network correspondent Sierra Gillespie.

"The interesting thing about DeSales is that it is known for criminal justice, so that is actually a reason why a lot of students go there because they have these world-renowned professors like Dr. Katherine Ramsland. And they have a hands-on program. This is something unique to DeSales University.

"They actually have a crime house so some of the students can go into this house, get hands-on experience, kind of like Crime Scene Investigation-type work. Where they can work with rudimentary DNA, put together some clues maybe do some interviews.

"So it is fair to say that Bryan Kohberger may have had some 'hands-on' experience in the criminal justice field in his study at DeSales."

Kohberger was arrested in the Pocono Mountains of eastern Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection with the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students.

Newsweek said he hasn't entered a plea yet to the charges.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

