Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant Card Sells for Record Sum

Sunday, 24 August 2025 10:48 AM EDT

Now that is one expensive card.

A signed card featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for $12.932 million on Saturday, establishing a record for most ever paid for a sports collectible card.

This record-setting card is known as the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Jordan & Bryant card. It surpassed the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which was sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

The Jordan/Bryant card is the second most expensive sports collectible ever, behind Babe Ruth's 1932 World Series "called shot" jersey. That little piece of history sold for $24.12 million in 2024.

The Jordan/Bryant card was sold through Heritage Auctions. The purchaser's identity was not revealed.

Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said via ESPN that the Jordan/Bryant card is "the pinnacle as far as modern card collectors are concerned." He added that "another one can't be created. It's always been looked at by modern basketball collectors as a holy grail."

Ivy added that the card's previous owner had kept it for more than a decade, turning down "high seven-figure" private offers in that time.

"The pre-auction estimate was $6 million-plus," Ivy told ESPN, "so sometimes if a piece is unique like this, it's really beneficial to let it have its day."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


