Wladimir Klitschko to Newsmax: 'Images Speak Louder Than Words'

Wladimir Klitschko, the brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, told Newsmax on Thursday that "the images" of what is occurring in Ukraine "speak louder than words" and are the best response to those who don't support Ukrainians' efforts to protect themselves.

On "Eric Bolling The Balance," Klitschko said: "Just recently, those disturbing images of Russian military asking for a cigarette from Ukrainian civilians that were stopped for a moment and after they got what they asked for, the two Ukrainian civilians kept walking, and they were shot in the back, cowardly shot in the back.

"I believe those videos must be seen by those people that say no, no, we shouldn't support democracy in Ukraine or Ukraine in general," he added.

Klitschko said that Russia initially claimed that civilians would not be targeted in its "special military operation," but that is exactly what has been taking place.

"We understand this is [a] completely wrong message," the two-time heavyweight boxing champion said. "Whatever Russia says, they do just the opposite. If they say they don't kill and don't invade any country, it's just exactly the opposite to what is happening now in Ukraine."

Bolling said that when Klitschko appeared on his show five or six weeks ago, he was very angry at Russian President Vladimir Putin and at the Russian people and asked how he feels now.

"Anger or hate makes your mind blind," Klitschko said. "We Ukrainians, even though our children, our women, our elderly, our infrastructure, our life is destroyed, we are clear-minded. We understand that our will is strong. We need to remain focused."

One thing Ukrainians have going for them, Klitschko said, is endurance.

"It's important to keep this endurance, because this war might take a little longer," he said. We don't know how much it's going to take. But this endurance will help us to defend the peace and freedom in our country."

